Suns Linked to Former Player
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns currently stand at 14 standard NBA contracts ahead of the regular season opener on October 23 - and they could make a move whether or not they choose to add the 15th spot after the preseason concludes.
A potential player of interest for Phoenix? None other than P.J. Tucker of the Los Angeles Clippers - who finally seems to be done there after less than a year with the franchise.
Tucker, 39, previously made his mark in Phoenix from 2012 until he was dealt to the Toronto Raptors in February 2017.
He endeared himself to the fans and became a favorite in the city due to his consistent scrappy play that resulted in multiple "Dan Majerle Hustle Award" victories.
Tucker isn't quite the player he once was and his $11,539,000 salary figure could complicate the process of bringing him to Phoenix - but it feels like there is a world in which the Suns could sign him after being bought out in the event he was traded to a non-contender.
Tucker would reunite with Devin Booker and former coach Mike Budenholzer. His starting days are almost assuredly behind him, but he could very well serve as a vital veteran mentor and locker room presence - particularly for rookie F Ryan Dunn.
While this move wouldn't be very practical to make via trade, it could be worth kicking the tires for under the premise of Tucker being a free agent seeking a vet minimum to play on a contending squad.
Frank Kamisnky is the current favorite to be the 15th man on the roster - but a potential Tucker move could complicate things if materialized in the coming weeks.