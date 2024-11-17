Suns Make Bold Change in Starting Lineup
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (9-4) are attempting to stop the bleeding this afternoon on the final game of the 4-game road trip against the Minnesota Timberwolves (7-6).
The Suns are coming off of two consecutive ugly losses that were catalyzed by being significantly short handed, but the fortunes appear to be changing - as Phoenix welcomed back a key player in the scope of this season.
Head coach Mike Budenholzer opted to go with a new starting five this game - deciding to insert the squad's de-facto sixth man in the hopes of providing a spark to a stagnant offense.
The starting five for today's contest:
- Tyus Jones
- Devin Booker
- Ryan Dunn
- Mason Plumlee
- Jusuf Nurkic
Nurkic was upgraded to probable as of last night - it is officially confirmed that he will give it a go, while Bradley Beal has been ruled out through tomorrow's game against the Orlando Magic as well.
The ultimate decision came down to whether Dunn or Okogie would start in place of the injured Kevin Durant - or one would have thought so. Both provide tenacious defense and tantilizing athletic upside, but Dunn's recent continuity built within the starting five gave him the edge. Okogie will also be tasked with guarding the dynamic Anthony Edwards - who he was teammates with for two seasons in Minnesota.
The real shocker is Plumlee getting the nod over the likes of Royce O'Neale or Allen. The thought process is likely that this front court duo would give Phoenix the best shot to stifle the Timberwolves' duo of Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle - it will remain to be seen if it is a successful stretegic decision.
Minnesota head coach Chris Finch opted to start Mike Conley, Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Randle, and Gobert to combat Phoenix.
Suns-Timberwolves is set to tip off shortly after 1:30 local time this afternoon.