Suns Make Trade With Hawks
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns seemingly aren't done making moves after closing in on a 15-man roster just two weeks ago.
ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently broke news that the Suns have agreed to trade wingman David Roddy to the Atlanta Hawks for E.J. Liddell.
Roddy, 23, was a first-round pick in the 2022 draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. He got off to a rough start in his NBA career, struggling with efficiency, utilizing his athleticism on both sides of the ball, and at times decision making.
He was moved to Phoenix at the trade deadline in February but failed to garner much of a role beyond playing late in games that were out of reach.
He did impress at various points during the 2024 Summer League, but it was clear that roster building was more important than giving the third-year player more of a platform to grow.
This trade follows up on frequent critiques of the Suns' wing rotation - as many believed that the current group of Roddy, Nassir Little, Ryan Dunn, and Josh Okogie is too redundant from both a build and skillset perspective.
In comes Liddell, a very accomplished college player at Ohio State, who was drafted 41st in the same draft Roddy was selected at number 22.
Phoenix gained better flexibility with the move:
Liddell figured to be someone who could compete for a rotation spot with the New Orleans Pelicans, but suffered a torn ACL during summer play and eventually missed his entire rookie season.
He failed to gain much footing in year two, appearing in only eight games, and was traded to the Hawks three weeks ago in the Dejounte Murray deal.
Liddell has yet to prove much in the league, but his potential ability to be a floor spacer (shot nearly 38% from three in his final year in college) is likely enough to convince the Suns to take a chance on him.