Suns Miss on Jimmy Butler as Heat, Warriors Make Trade

The Suns' pursuit of the Heat star is officially unsuccessful.

Kevin Hicks

Jan 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket past Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center.
Jan 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket past Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns were unable to cross the finish line when it comes to reeling in the crown jewel of trade season.

Miami Heat star F Jimmy Butler has reportedly been traded to the Golden State Warriors for three players and a draft pick.

From Charania:

BREAKING: "The Miami Heat are finalizing a deal to send Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and a protected first-round pick, sources tell ESPN."

Golden State had been long believed to be Butler's number 2 destination behind the Suns - and the necessity of moving Bradley Beal's contract appears to have been too much to secure a deal.

The Suns will now move to look at making improvements around the margins - keep an eye out for Jusuf Nurkic ahead of the deadline Thursday afternoon, along with the slight possibility that Beal gets shipped away for a package of role players.

As for the Warriors, it feels as if this is a last-ditch effort to build another roster that can contend around Stephen Curry - who is in the twilight of his career currently. The Warriors not having to give up Jonathan Kuminga, Trayce Jackson-Davis, or any other prospects in the deal while also offloading Andrew Wiggins' contract appears to be a quality move for them.

The Suns and Warriors aren't set to play until April 8 - but that game is sure to bring more intrigue to the table now, especially since both franchises could still be competing hard for a shot to make the postseason field.

Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

