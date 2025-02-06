Suns Miss on Jimmy Butler as Heat, Warriors Make Trade
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns were unable to cross the finish line when it comes to reeling in the crown jewel of trade season.
Miami Heat star F Jimmy Butler has reportedly been traded to the Golden State Warriors for three players and a draft pick.
From Charania:
BREAKING: "The Miami Heat are finalizing a deal to send Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and a protected first-round pick, sources tell ESPN."
Golden State had been long believed to be Butler's number 2 destination behind the Suns - and the necessity of moving Bradley Beal's contract appears to have been too much to secure a deal.
The Suns will now move to look at making improvements around the margins - keep an eye out for Jusuf Nurkic ahead of the deadline Thursday afternoon, along with the slight possibility that Beal gets shipped away for a package of role players.
As for the Warriors, it feels as if this is a last-ditch effort to build another roster that can contend around Stephen Curry - who is in the twilight of his career currently. The Warriors not having to give up Jonathan Kuminga, Trayce Jackson-Davis, or any other prospects in the deal while also offloading Andrew Wiggins' contract appears to be a quality move for them.
The Suns and Warriors aren't set to play until April 8 - but that game is sure to bring more intrigue to the table now, especially since both franchises could still be competing hard for a shot to make the postseason field.