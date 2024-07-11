Suns Miss on Top Free Agent Target
PHOENIX -- It appears as if Josh Okogie will return to the Phoenix Suns as the final member of the roster after all.
Shams Charania of the The Athletic reported this afternoon that free agent PG Kyle Lowry has agreed on a deal to return to the Philadelphia 76ers for a full season after being bought out by the Miami Heat halfway through the year.
Lowry, 38, has been frequently linked to Phoenix over the last two weeks, with PHNX's Gerald Bourguet reporting that Lowry remained in contact with the Suns as recently as two days ago.
The ultimate holdup in Lowry coming to Phoenix was likely based in two things - role and location.
Lowry is a native of Philadelphia and has spent virtually his entire career in the Eastern time zone - comfortability very well could have played a factor.
The Suns also securing Monte Morris probably lead to the franchise being unable to guarantee a solidified role to the former NBA champ, while he is a shoe-in as the backup PG for the Sixers.
Nonetheless, it would have been a nice addition and would have boosted the flexibility Mike Budenholzer could have had with rotations, especially in the regular season.
He also could have added championship pedigree, as he was possibly the second best player on the Toronto Raptors in the only championship season in franchise history in 2019.
Lowry averaged 8.1 PPG and 4.2 APG in 2023-24, while also playing nearly flawless turnover-free basketball throughout the first round series loss for Philadelphia.
Now, the Suns will likely look to secure Okogie's services for a third season in the Valley after missing out on a quality point guard option.