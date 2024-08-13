Suns' NBA Cup Schedule Revealed
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' NBA Cup group stage schedule has been revealed:
Tuesday, Nov. 12: AT Utah Jazz
Friday, Nov. 15: AT Oklahoma City Thunder
Tuesday, Nov. 26: HOME vs Los Angeles Lakers
Tuesday, Dec. 3: HOME vs San Antonio Spurs
More from Phoenix's official press release:
"The Phoenix Suns today announced their four-game Group Play schedule as part of the Emirates NBA Cup 2024. The Suns will play the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs in Western Conference Group B over the span of Nov. 12 – Dec. 3.
"During Group Play, the Suns host the Lakers on Nov. 26 and the Spurs on Dec. 3. Tickets for the Suns home games in the Emirates NBA Cup will go on sale tomorrow with a 3-game pack that also includes a to-be-determined game between Dec. 10-16, pending the results of Group Play. Tickets for the 3-game pack will be available on Suns.com starting Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 8 a.m. PT."
The full 2024-25 NBA schedule is set to be released later this week. We already know the Suns will be on the road to start the season against the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 23.
Phoenix will also host the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day.
The Suns were able to get past the group stage of last year's inaugural NBA Cup but failed to win a game in the knockout round.