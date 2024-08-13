Inside The Suns

Suns' NBA Cup Schedule Revealed

The Phoenix Suns' group stage of the NBA Cup is here.

Donnie Druin

Feb 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale (00) reacts after a play during the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale (00) reacts after a play during the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' NBA Cup group stage schedule has been revealed:

Tuesday, Nov. 12: AT Utah Jazz
Friday, Nov. 15: AT Oklahoma City Thunder
Tuesday, Nov. 26: HOME vs Los Angeles Lakers
Tuesday, Dec. 3: HOME vs San Antonio Spurs

More from Phoenix's official press release:

"The Phoenix Suns today announced their four-game Group Play schedule as part of the Emirates NBA Cup 2024. The Suns will play the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs in Western Conference Group B over the span of Nov. 12 – Dec. 3. 

"During Group Play, the Suns host the Lakers on Nov. 26 and the Spurs on Dec. 3. Tickets for the Suns home games in the Emirates NBA Cup will go on sale tomorrow with a 3-game pack that also includes a to-be-determined game between Dec. 10-16, pending the results of Group Play. Tickets for the 3-game pack will be available on Suns.com starting Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 8 a.m. PT."

The full 2024-25 NBA schedule is set to be released later this week. We already know the Suns will be on the road to start the season against the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 23.

Phoenix will also host the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day.

The Suns were able to get past the group stage of last year's inaugural NBA Cup but failed to win a game in the knockout round.

Published
Donnie Druin

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News