Inside The Suns

Report: Suns Nearly Traded for Jonas Valanciunas

The Phoenix Suns almost added the big man at the trade deadline.

Donnie Druin

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns nearly brought on center Jonas Valanciunas via the trade deadline before ultimately deciding to go in a different direction - according to the player himself.

Valanciunas was ultimately dealt to the Sacramento Kings from the Washington Wizards in exchange for two second-round picks and Sidy Cissoko.

During an interview with BasketNews.com, Valanciunas offered the following:

“I found out I was going to Domas (Sabonis),” Valanciunas said. "There were other teams in the mix — some new potential destinations.”

“But there wasn’t much talk about Domas and Sacramento. Denver (Nuggets) came up, Phoenix (Suns) too — things were unclear there with Nurkic. San Antonio (Spurs) was also in the picture. So yeah, there were a few teams."

The Suns eventually dealt Jusuf Nurkic to the Charlotte Hornets and a 2026 first-round pick to Charlotte for Cody Martin, Vasa Micic and a 2026 second-round pick.

This came after Phoenix acquired Hornets center Nick Richards in a prior trade.

Valanciunas averaged 10.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and two assists during the 2024-25 season on 55% shooting.

The Suns certainly needed something different than Nurkic - would Valanciunas have flipped the script for Phoenix?

It's very unlikely, though he's a great free throw shooter and is nearly a double-double player throughout his career.

Valanciunas is set to be under contract for the next two seasons.

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News