Suns Not Trading Booker, Durant Says Insider
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have been heavily involved in trade speculation - perhaps more than any team ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.
Majority of the attention has been fixated on the pursuit of Jimmy Butler and how the Suns can land the Miami Heat star while also trying to get Bradley Beal to waive his no-trade clause to facilitate the blockbuster move.
Yet other teams have been calling about some of Phoenix's other players - notably Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
NBA insider Brett Siegel says the Suns have shut the door on dealing either star.
"The Suns made it very clear that KD isn't available, nor is Devin Booker," Siegel wrote on X.
That very much matches Phoenix's desire to remain committed to winning in the present, and according to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, the Suns are trying to pair Butler with their star duo of Durant/Booker in Phoenix:
"They are working on three, four, five-team trade scenarios to figure out a pathway for Jimmy Butler. They want to put Jimmy Butler on this team with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker and try and compete for a championship. That is what this deadline's going to be about," said Charania.
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro says numerous teams have called the Suns on Durant, who enters the final year of his current contract next season - and most notably the Golden State Warriors have been aggressive on Durant.
"Yes the Warriors have called on KD, they have been aggressive to see if they could pry him away. That is true. Several teams have called the Suns on KD but Phoenix is still focused on a Butler/Beal deal OR other smaller deals if they Miami won't budge on Jimmy," said Gambadoro.
The Warriors are reportedly trying to land Durant and potentially LeBron James at the same time - you can read more about that here on top of more insight on Butler and Durant/Booker.