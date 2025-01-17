Suns Offense Clicks in Victory Over Wizards
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (20-20) took down the Washington Wizards (6-33) in by a score of 130-123 on Thursday night in Washington D.C. in a game that became too close for comfort late in the contest.
Tonight was supposed to be Bradley Beal's second return to play in D.C., but an ankle injury prevented that from becoming a reality. The Suns were nearly whole outside of this.
The Suns jumped out to a 23-8 start to the game behind strong starts from both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
Phoenix controlled much of the remainder of the first quarter - taking a 34-21 lead going into the second frame.
Washington put forth a quality effort to begin the second quarter, scoring 13 points in the first three minutes of the set, but a steadfast shooting effort from Phoenix kept the lead from dwindling.
A late 11-0 surge from Washington was once again thwarted by Phoenix - and a Booker three-point hit in the final seconds of the half gifted the Suns a 69-55 lead going into the locker room.
Phoenix created further separation with an 11-3 start to the second half behind a quick scoring punch from Booker. This eventually extended to a 104-83 advantage going into the final 12 minutes of game time.
The final 12 minutes of action saw Washington put forward a quality effort on the offensive side of the ball, but the Suns built a large enough lead to be able to secure the victory - although that win came in much closer fashion than anticipated.
Key Performances
Devin Booker - 37 PTS, 2 STL, 5 AST, 4-10 3PTFG
Kevin Durant - 23 PTS, 6 REB, 2 BLK, 8-16 FG
Grayson Allen - 21 PTS, 5 REB, 2 STL, 5-7 3PTFG
Ryan Dunn - 18 PTS, 11 REB, 1 BLK, 8-12 FG
Kyshawn George - 24 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 8-10 FG
What's Next
The Suns are set to face the Detroit Pistons on Saturday afternoon at 2 P.M. Arizona time.