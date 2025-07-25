Suns Officially Announce New Free Agent Signing
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns officially announced the signing of free agent forward Nigel Hayes-Davis.
More from the Suns' official press release:
"Hayes-Davis (6’-8”, 235 pounds) earned All-EuroLeague First Team honors each of the last two seasons while playing for Fenerbahce Istanbul and was named EuroLeague Final Four MVP this past season after leading Fenerbahce to a EuroLeague championship. The 30-year-old averaged 16.7 points on 45.6% from the field and 41.0% from three-point range, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 39 EuroLeague regular season games this past season and helped Fenerbahce to Turkish League and Turkish Cup titles in both 2024 and 2025. Hayes-Davis holds the EuroLeague record for most points scored in a game, scoring 50 points on March 29, 2024 against Alba Berlin.
"He has played the last seven seasons with clubs overseas, including the last four seasons with Fenerbahce. Hayes-Davis has one season of NBA experience, appearing in nine games during the 2017-18 season following a decorated collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin."
The move to sign Hayes-Davis was initially reported weeks ago, though now pen has been put to paper.
It's been a massive offseason of change for the Suns, who have seen new faces arrive at places such as general manager and head coach on top of getting rid of stars such as Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant this summer.
Hayes-Davis is viewed as a lengthy three-and-d player for Phoenix to utilize on the wing.