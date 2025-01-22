Suns vs Thunder Moved to National TV
PHOENIX -- Yet another scheduling change has taken place for the Phoenix Suns - this time, the game in question will be shown to a national audience.
The road contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 5 will now be shown at 7:30 P.M. Arizona time and will be broadcast on ESPN.
This contest holds several major storylines, so it makes sense as to why the change was made.
First off, this obviously serves as another return to the city that Suns megastar Kevin Durant grew into the player he is today in.
Durant notably left in controversial fashion, and the homecoming reception from OKC fans has been largely negative over the years, but it feels like the Thunder's recent success has cooled tensions over the last couple of seasons.
Secondly, this is a showcase of ample high-level talent, as MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA talent Devin Booker, and rising star Jalen Williams will all presumably take part in this contest - it should be an entertaining match.
The potential trade for Heat F Jimmy Butler makes this matchup all the more intriguing as well - the trade deadline is set for the succeeding afternoon of February 6.
Lastly, this could serve as another possible litmus test for the Suns and their true ability to compete this season.
Phoenix sits at just 11-18 against teams at or above .500, and the blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers did not inject much confidence into the viability of this team as a true contender, but Oklahoma City serves as another opportunity to prove something tangible.
The Suns are set to play four games on national television before the All-Star break - now is the time to make a true impression as the proverbial second half of the season is fast approaching.