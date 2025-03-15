Suns Owner Gets Honest on Future
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns could see some massive changes coming this summer.
The star experiment with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal clearly isn't working, as the Suns are on the outside looking in of the playoff picture with a 31-36 regular season record.
Whether it be their roster or coaching staff (Mike Budenholzer could be fired after being brought on as Phoenix's third coach in as many years), some massive changes could be on the horizon in the desert.
When speaking with ESPN, Suns owner Mat Ishbia offered the following:
"So what's the reason?" Ishbia said on Phoenix's losing ways.
"I don't have the answer. If I had the answer, I'd fix it right now.
"I still believe in our team. I still believe in Coach Budenholzer. I believe in the guys we have. And at the same time, at the end of the season, if we don't get to where we expect to get to, I'll have enough data and evidence that it didn't work or it did work. And then we'll make decisions based on that."
Ishbia continued:
"It's been a really disappointing year. Very disappointed. There's not a person in the organization that doesn't feel that way. We had high expectations. We felt really good about where going into the season and we've not met any of those expectations.
"We've been well below what we all expected, and it's not anything close."
The Suns need to change course - rather quickly - if they're going to save their season.