Report: Suns Owners Interested in Buying MLB Team
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns owners Justin and Mat Ishbia aren't a full two years into their ownership of the organization, though they're looking to make another splash move.
According to The Athletic:
"A source briefed on the situation confirmed that Justin Ishbia and his brother, Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Mat Ishbia, are interested in buying the Twins from the Pohlad family, which began exploring a sale in October after 40 years of ownership. Bloomberg first reported the Ishbias’ interest in the Twins."
The Suns were reportedly purchased for a record $4 billion while the Twins are estimated to go for a figure between $1.5 billion and $2 billion according to ESPN. The intention to sell Minnesota's ball club was publicly released back in early October.
More from The Athletic's Dan Hayes/Sam Amick:
"Justin Ishbia, 47, is the founder and managing partner of Shore Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm, and according to Forbes also has a 22 percent stake in United Wholesale Mortgage, for which his brother Mat serves as CEO and chairman.
"... Several parties briefed on the matter expect the Twins’ sale process to take six months, which means a new ownership group is unlikely to be in place before Opening Day. One of those sources said the Ishbia brothers are very interested in purchasing the club and have held several meetings with local leaders."
Money certainly isn't a problem for the Ishbia family - we'll see if they do indeed capture the sale of Minnesota's baseball team.