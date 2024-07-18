Inside The Suns

Suns Rally, Win First Summer League Game

The Phoenix Suns won their first Summer League game behind David Roddy.

Kevin Hicks

Mar 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the NBA logo and NBA app logo and basketballs in front of the base during warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Suns at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' summer league squad notched their first win this evening against the Oklahoma City Thunder despite thanks to a strong performance from David Roddy, who poured in 21 points.

The Thunder jumped out to a 28-22 lead at the end of the first quarter due to a quick start from Buddy Boeheim.

Phoenix kept the game afloat for the most part in the second quarter, going into the half down 55-47 despite relatively modest showings from their hyped up rookies in Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro.

First Half Standouts

David Roddy - 8 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST

Boo Buie - 10 PTS, 2 STL

Michael Devoe - 11 PTS, 2 REB

Dunn hit a three-point shot early in the second half, cutting the lead to 58-54 before an Oklahoma City timeout at the 7:11 mark in the third.

The Suns continued to stick around throughout the quarter behind standout minutes from Jalen Bridges, but OKC's Hunter Maldonado kept them from getting in position to take a lead.

Nonetheless, the Suns continued to show fight - behind heroics from Isaiah Wong, Bridges, Roddy, Devoe, and Buie en route to holding the advantage late in the game.

Clutch shooting from OKC's Jalen Sheckeldford put the Thunder up late, but a three-point hit and trip to the line for three free-throws for Roddy led Phoenix to a thrilling 100-99 victory.

The Suns' final game prior to their consolation contest is Friday at 1:00 PM local time against the Milwaukee Bucks.

