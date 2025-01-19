Suns React to Nick Richards' Debut
PHOENIX -- Life could be looking up for the Phoenix Suns after moving to 21-20 on the season in a solid 125-121 victory over the Detroit Pistons.
Phoenix saw major contributions from the megastar duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker - as the pair combined to score 71 points.
The ultimate difference between a win and a loss very well could've been thanks to a phenomenal debut from recently acquired C Nick Richards.
The former Charlotte Hornet joined the team in Detroit - with the plan being for the Kentucky product to start once he has a few games under his belt, per reports from John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports.
Well, it feels like Richards is already quite acclimated.
The seven-footer fit right into head coach Mike Budenholzer's vision for the team - impacting the team on a number of fronts, including 21 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, and finishing with a team-best +/- of +22.
Richards was incredible as a rim-runner - the 9 free-throw attempts are evidence of such, while the Suns grabbed 50 rebounds as a team and looked energized on defense despite ceding more points than they'd like.
"Everything was flowing. I was out there being me, playing my style of basketball," said Richards.
He is very likely en route to playing the first truly meaningful minutes of his career for a franchise that likely has the personnel and coaching to make it more simple for the talented big man to make an impact.
That comfortability within the system was apparent yesterday afternoon - and it only can go up from here.
Durant was thoroughly impressed with the debut from Richards, adding this in his post-game media availability:
"He was terrific, finishing around the rim. Getting extra possessions with offensive boards. He was special."
The bar was originally low when it came to the Suns' center rotation, but Richards can bring high-level athleticism, a very high motor, and the ability to pressure the rim consistently - that ultimately bodes well for the outlook of the rotation over the rest of the season.
It looks as if Richards could make his way into the starting lineup in the near future as well - so stay tuned.