Suns React to Stars Returning to Lineup
PHOENIX -- The return of Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant certainly paid its dividends for the Phoenix Suns in their 127-100 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Suns have missed both stars in recent games due to calf injuries, and their five-game losing streak prior to their return certainly showed.
However, each member of Phoenix's star trio of Beal, Durant and Devin Booker scored over 20 points in the win, once again flexing their muscles to the rest of the league.
Reactions from their return:
Mike Budenholzer
“They're two great players and for them to miss significant period of time and come back and play the way they did, credit to them, to their professionalism, their skill, their talent and then the rest of the group to quickly assimilate and figure out how to play with everybody together. Really, Book (Devin Booker), all three of those guys tonight, kind of gave us what we needed to be our best.”
Devin Booker
“I mean, it felt great. There’s a lot of space, a lot of opportunity on the floor, and trying to continue to play the right way and make the right play. Teams over help, we get off it and create open looks.”
Bradley Beal
“You can't guard us the same way. I mean, it's obviously just like that. If any of the combination of us weren't out there, you know, they're going to double team the guy out there and force the ball out of Book’s (Devin Booker) hands, and you definitely saw him tonight. Or you can’t double team when all three of us are on the floor, just too much, too much versatility on the backside and high-power weapons. So, we love it. Obviously, we got to be healthy and make sure our availability is our best ability and stand back. But, you know, that's just a testament to how we can play.”