Suns Release Injury Report vs Hornets; Bradley Beal Status Updated

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns could potentially see the return of Bradley Beal in Friday night's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

Phoenix released their initial injury report, which is as follows:

AVAILABLE - Nassir Little (Orbital Fracture)

QUESTIONABLE - Bradley Beal (ankle), Josh Okogie (ankle sprain)

OUT - Damion Lee (knee)

This would be massive news for the Suns, who currently sit at 15-15 through their first 30 games and have seen their star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Beal play together in just one full game.

Beal has played in just six games all season after back injuries plagued him at the beginning of preseason play before continuing into the early portion of the regular season.

Earlier today, NBA insider Shams Charania reported Beal could potentially return on Friday or Sunday's meeting with the Orlando Magic:

"I'm told he is progressing. He is ahead of schedule, and I'm told he could return as soon as this weekend. They play on Friday against Charlotte or Sunday against Orlando. Those games are within the window for Bradley Beal to make a return to the lineup," he said on Run it Back.

"They know he needs to be available, they know he needs to be motivated, they know he needs to be in the lineup and really embracing that hybrid point guard role they've set out for him. He needs to set the table for guys like Devin Booker and for Kevin Durant. Everything around this team was designed around this Big 3 and hopefully for the Suns they're getting closer to seeing that with those three being in the lineup."

Okogie has previously dealt with hip problems over the last two weeks while also recently dealing with the ankle injury. Lee has been out since training camp with a torn meniscus.