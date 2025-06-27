Suns Release Summer League Schedule
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' 2025 NBA Summer League schedule has been revealed.
The Suns will play the following games to begin their stint in Las Vegas:
Friday, July 11: 6 PM vs. Wizards (ESPN)
Sunday, July 13: 12:30 PM vs. Hawks (NBA TV)
Monday, July 14: 7 PM vs. Kings (ESPNU)
Wednesday, July 16: 2 PM vs. Timberwolves (NBATV)
How Does NBA Summer League Work?
The Suns will play their aforementioned four games, which is standard across the league. After those games are completed, the top four teams will advance to a playoff while all others will play a consolation game.
What's The Point of NBA Summer League?
The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is a great opportunity for teams to get early playing time and looks for their rookies and other young players ahead of training camps. It's also a popular time for prominent figures such as head coaches, general managers and other front office execs to meet with each other.
What Suns Would Play in NBA Summer League?
The Suns will likely feature their three draft picks from the 2025 NBA Draft in Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea.
Maluach is a massive presence down low and is considered to be an elite rim protector while Fleming is an energetic wing that's suitable for both sides of the court. Brea was one of college basketball's best three-point shooters during his career.
Phoenix has never won a Summer League title in Las Vegas, though a strong performance from their three newcomers could change that.