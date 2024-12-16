Suns Release Statement on Passing of Franchise Legend
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have released the following statement on the passing of Dick Van Arsdale:
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Suns legend Dick Van Arsdale, the 'Original Sun' and a member of our Ring of Honor.
"The first selection in the expansion draft to build the Suns roster and the scorer of the first points in team history, Van Arsdale was a cornerstone of the Suns organization. He earned three All-Star selections, was a member of the team’s first trip to the NBA Finals in 1976 and retired as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer in 1977. Beloved throughout the Suns organization and fanbase, Van Arsdale held several positions with the team, including broadcaster and front office executive, following his 12-year NBA career.
"Our thoughts are with his friends and family, including his twin brother and Suns teammate, Tom, during this difficult time."
Arsdale, a second round pick in the 1965 NBA Draft, spent three years with the New York Knicks and was the team's first selection in the 1968 NBA expansion draft.
He was a three-time All-Star and claimed NBA All-Defensive Team and All-Rookie Team honors during his career in the NBA.
He passed away at the age of 81.