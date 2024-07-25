Suns Reportedly Hire New Assistant Coach
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are reportedly set to welcome another assistant coach to Mike Budenhozler's staff.
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter/X:
"ESPN Sources: James Posey is joining the Phoenix Suns as an assistant coach. Posey — who had a 12-year NBA playing career — has had coaching stops with the Wizards and Cavaliers."
As a player, Posey is a two-time NBA champion with both the Miami Heat (2006) and Boston Celtics (2008). He played from 1999-2011 on seven different teams and notched over 4,000 points and rebounds, respectively.
Two years after Posey last played, he hit the coaching ranks and began with the Cleveland Cavaliers' G League affiliate Canton Charge as an assistant before jumping to the Cavs as a full-time assistant from 2014-19.
In 2022, he joined the Washington Wizards as an assistant on their staff before now reportedly joining Phoenix.
Other reported coaching hires under Budenholzer are Brent Barry, David Fizdale, Vince Legarza, Mike Hopkins, Chad Forcier, and Chaisson Allen.
It's safe to imagine Budenholzer's staff is near completion, if not already full.
Phoenix just completed their Summer League run and next will take action when training camp begins a couple months from now.