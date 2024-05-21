Suns Reportedly Shake Up Front Office
PHOENIX -- More news pertaining to the front-office changes that have seemingly been imminent for the Phoenix Suns for several weeks now has arrived - at least according to Hoopshype insider Michael Scotto.
Scotto has reported that assistant general managers Morgan Cato and Trevor Bukstein will not return to the front office for the 2024-25 season.
This echoes the sentiment of many in the media world, who have reported that the front office would not be the same going into next season.
It also fits the news break from Friday from ESPN's Tim McMahon, who reported that Brooklyn Nets executive Matt Tellem was expected to be named to a position in the Suns' front office.
The moves make quite a bit of sense, as Bukstein has been with the franchise since 2013 and Cato has been with the franchise since the summer of 2022 - both were brought on before owner Mat Ishbia took over the franchise.
It could be argued that harmony in the front office is as important to sustained franchise success as a connected locker room, and Ishbia is looking to introduce people who could be seen as fresh voices to the organization.
Tellem has been described as a "cap wizard" by Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro - and that could go a long way, considering the current cap outlook of the Suns.
Phoenix's front office will be tasked with making large decisions surrounding the 2024 NBA Draft and free agency in the coming weeks - it will be seen if the front office changes have any bearing on the outcomes of these massive events.