Suns Reveal Bradley Beal's Status vs Pacers
The Phoenix Suns will have the services of Bradley Beal against the Indiana Pacers tonight.
Beal was listed as questionable entering tonight with a hip contusion suffered in the loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 31.
Beal carried that questionable status up until pre-game warmups, where the Suns made the final decision to give him the green light.
It's been a frustrating year for the Suns, who have lost their last six-of-seven games entering tonight. Their star trio of Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have played just 12 games together.
“The frustration level is high. We’re all competitors in here and we realize these games are going to cost us in the end of the season," Booker said after the loss vs. Memphis.
"So, you want to do your work early, pre-All-Star break before it comes down to the nitty gritty. You never know what can happen. Injuries can happen around that time too. So, we want to gain some ground, get up out of the play and position and just win every possible game that we can.”
Beal himself has played in 22 games this season, averaging 18.2 points per night on 48.9% shooting with 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists to pair.
Suns-Pacers will tip at 5:00 PM Phoenix time.