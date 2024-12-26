Suns Reveal Christmas Day Starting Lineup
PHOENIX -- This season has not gone according to plan for the Phoenix Suns - as they sit at an identical 14-14 record that the 2023-24 team held going into today.
On top of the momentum being stalled is the fact that Devin Booker will miss a third consecutive contest and Grayson Allen is still in concussion protocol.
That will obviously place significant stress on a team that has dealt with many frustrating injuries already - but head coach Mike Budenholzer is continuing to put much faith into key role players - that is signified by the consistent starting lineup that has transpired over the last week.
- Tyus Jones
- Bradley Beal
- Ryan Dunn
- Kevin Durant
- Jusuf Nurkic
Jones and Royce O'Neale are the only two members of the team that have appeared in every single contest this season - the pair of studs will look to rebound from quiet performances on Monday night.
Ryan Dunn had previously been the starting wing when needed over O'Neale - and that again appears to be the case.
Beal and Nurkic have much pressure to perform in the coming weeks - as a report from Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic stated that they could both be on the outs in Phoenix ahead of the February 6 trade deadline.
Durant will look to expand on the phenomenal season he is having thus far - and to get the best of his superstar counterpart in Nikola Jokic in the process.
Suns-Nuggets is set to tip off shortly after 8:30 P.M. local time tonight.