Suns Reveal Final Status of Starter vs Knicks
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns starting C Jusuf Nurkic - who has been listed on the injury report on and off for the last two weeks - is set to give it a go tonight against the New York Knicks after missing Monday night's loss to the Orlando Magic due to a left ankle sprain.
This saga began with ankle soreness and eventually evolved into a sprain - with the Bosnian Beast having missed another game on top of the loss to Orlando in the process - and it is quite arguable that the lingering injury has contributed to a slow start.
Nurkic is averaging his lowest PPG figure (8.5) since 2016-17 with the Denver Nuggets - and the lowest BPG (0.5) of his career - while also struggling with efficiency.
He has also been played off of the floor in particular matchups - such as Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers and Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings - despite bringing a trimmed down figure to the floor this season.
While the ankle problems can't be directly tied to the ankle troubles, it feels like his mobility and overall comfort on the floor have been somewhat compromised since that arose - so it reasonably could be playing a role in the slow start.
Nurkic and the Suns' training staff have decided that he is good to play tonight after one game off despite that - and it will remain to be seen if the two days of rest was enough to return him to form.
Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are out for the Suns with left calf strains - you can read more about them here.
Suns-Knicks is set to tip off shortly after 8 P.M. tonight and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.