Suns Reveal Injury Report vs Nets
PHOENIX -- Wednesday marks the conclusion of a lengthy road trip for the Phoenix Suns - as they wrap festivities up by going against Cam Johnson and the Brooklyn Nets.
Phoenix is notably coming off of an ugly loss at the hands of the NBA-best Cleveland Cavaliers, but the silver lining is that the Nets are currently boasting a 14-29 record and that the roster largely remains healthy going into the matchup.
There are only two names on the current injury report, and the names have been mainstays over the last week.
- Jusuf Nurkic (return to competition reconditioning) is out
- Bradley Beal (left ankle sprain) is questionable
Nurkic did not join Phoenix at any point during this road trip, but head coach Mike Budenholzer seemed optimistic that the former starting center would be able to suit up for the upcoming slate of home games.
Nurkic had previously been phased out of the rotation prior to catching the flu, so it will be interesting to see if a particular matchup quirk or potential injury in the future will necessitate a return to the rotation.
Beal missed two games last week after suffering an ankle sprain against the Charlotte Hornets on January 12 - he played against the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers, but was rather ineffective and could possibly use some more rest.
As for the Nets - monitoring the status of Ben Simmons, D'Angelo Russell, and Cameron Thomas will be important over the next 24 hours - Russell is expected to play in the game tonight against the New York Knicks, while the other two will sit out.
Suns-Nets is set to tip-off at 5:30 PM Arizona time tomorrow night - Beal's status should become clearer as game time approaches.