Suns Reveal New Starting Lineup vs Grizzlies
PHOENIX -- Today is a massive day for the Phoenix Suns - who will attempt to remain in position to sneak into a play-in spot against the playoff-bound Memphis Grizzlies.
Memphis will be without Jaren Jackson Jr. tonight, while Phoenix made Bradley Beal a late scratch due to a calf injury that has lingered for over a week now.
Head coach Mike Budenholzer had to curate yet another starting lineup combination in Beal's absence - and he went with the safe option for today.
The starting unit in question:
- Tyus Jones
- Devin Booker
- Kevin Durant
- Bol Bol
- Nick Richards
Jones' playing time has subsided substantially in March - but he will have a chance to showcase his ability as a floor general and shooter against his former squad.
Booker dominated the fourth quarter of yesterday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks after putting up a double-double in the last meeting with Memphis two weeks ago - he will look to continue his stretch of All-NBA caliber play.
Durant has been the catalyst that Phoenix has needed during the last week of largely successful basketball - as he has averaged 27.5 PPG on exceptional efficiency in March.
Bol hasn't received much playing time despite continuing to start, it feels as if the sixth-year pro is due for another huge game after dropping 25 points on February 28.
Richards has averaged 13 PPG on 76.7% shooting this month so far - and won't have to deal with Jackson Jr. tonight.
Suns-Grizzlies is set to tip-off shortly after 5 P.M. Arizona time.