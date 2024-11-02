Suns Reveal Injury Report vs Blazers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are heading into a home date with Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers tomorrow night boasting a 4-1 record while looking like one of the stronger teams in basketball early on.
The injury reports for the two opposing squads look essentially the same as what's been reported over the last week, with several difference-makers either on the fence to play or set to miss more action.
Five players are currently appearing on the injury reports between the two squads - Devin Booker avoided being listed despite tweaking his ankle late in last night's victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Suns Injury Report
- Bradley Beal (right elbow sprain) is Questionable
- Josh Okogie (right hamstring) is Available
Beal has struggled with various upper-arm ailments early in the season that have progressed to what is being described as a sprain, so Phoenix is truly being cautious in this case.
Okogie has missed the last three weeks of action after suffering a hamstring injury in a preseason contest against the Detroit Pistons in preseason play and could be set to make his 2024-25 debut tomorrow night.
Blazers Injury Report
- Robert Williams III (hamstring) is Out
- Shaedon Sharpe (shoulder) is Out
- Matisse Thybulle (knee surgery) is Out
Williams, Sharpe, and Thybulle have all been out for various extended periods of time. It is unclear when any of the three can/will return.
Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups will likely roll with a starting five featuring Anfernee Simons, Deni Avdija, Jerami Grant, Toumani Camara, and Ayton in what could be a more competitive game than what is presently anticipated.
Suns-Blazers is set for tip shortly after 7 P.M. local time on Saturday night and will be shown locally on AZ Family.