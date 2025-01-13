Suns Reveal Starters vs Hornets
PHOENIX -- Nearly two months of turmoil has put the Phoenix Suns in a precarious position going into the week - as the Suns fell to 16-19 on Tuesday night after losing to the Charlotte Hornets - who is coincidentally the opponent tonight.
A bold change to the starting lineup by Mike Budenholzer could be paying off despite the loss on Tuesday - as the new unit has won the other 3 games in the last week.
The Suns will continue to look to move forward towards a playoff push with the same group that has done more good than bad since being placed together.
The starters for tonight's matchup:
- Tyus Jones
- Devin Booker
- Ryan Dunn
- Kevin Durant
- Mason Plumlee
Jones was a huge positive in yesterday's game despite failing to score - finishing as a +10 in 26 minutes of action.
Booker enjoyed his second 30-point performance this month - after dropping 39 against Charlotte on Tuesday. The All-NBA guard has slowly but surely seen an uptick in efficiency and will look to continue the momentum that has been built.
Dunn and Plumlee have injected energy/athleticism to a lineup that has sorely needed it - with Dunn shining so far in particular.
The rookie first-round pick from Virginia has been tasked with some extraordinarily tough defensive assignments and has continued to flash as a spot-up shooter, even if the consistency isn't always there.
Durant has been a model of consistency for the Suns this season - and could very well work his way into the MVP race if Phoenix can rattle off more wins in the next month.
Suns-Hornets is set to tip-off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time tonight.