Suns Reveal Starters vs Hornets

Mike Budenholzer will continue to run with the group that has been in place the last week.

Kevin Hicks

Jan 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- Nearly two months of turmoil has put the Phoenix Suns in a precarious position going into the week - as the Suns fell to 16-19 on Tuesday night after losing to the Charlotte Hornets - who is coincidentally the opponent tonight.

A bold change to the starting lineup by Mike Budenholzer could be paying off despite the loss on Tuesday - as the new unit has won the other 3 games in the last week.

The Suns will continue to look to move forward towards a playoff push with the same group that has done more good than bad since being placed together.

The starters for tonight's matchup:

  • Tyus Jones
  • Devin Booker
  • Ryan Dunn
  • Kevin Durant
  • Mason Plumlee

Jones was a huge positive in yesterday's game despite failing to score - finishing as a +10 in 26 minutes of action.

Booker enjoyed his second 30-point performance this month - after dropping 39 against Charlotte on Tuesday. The All-NBA guard has slowly but surely seen an uptick in efficiency and will look to continue the momentum that has been built.

Dunn and Plumlee have injected energy/athleticism to a lineup that has sorely needed it - with Dunn shining so far in particular.

The rookie first-round pick from Virginia has been tasked with some extraordinarily tough defensive assignments and has continued to flash as a spot-up shooter, even if the consistency isn't always there.

Durant has been a model of consistency for the Suns this season - and could very well work his way into the MVP race if Phoenix can rattle off more wins in the next month.

Suns-Hornets is set to tip-off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time tonight.

