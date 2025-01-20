Suns Reveal Starters vs Cavs
PHOENIX -- Today is a huge day for the Phoenix Suns - no way around it.
Phoenix is set to play the 35-6 Cleveland Cavaliers in what will be a major litmus test for the Suns and their potential ability to compete with the NBA's best.
The Suns are also looking to move to 22-20 in an ultimate effort to move up the standings and securing a top-6 seed in the Western Conference standings.
The Cavaliers will be without Evan Mobley today - which could end up being a major matchup quirk for the Suns - despite the potential to match Cleveland athletically to start the game, head coach Mike Budenholzer opted to continue to roll out the same starting five that has been utilized for two weeks now.
- Tyus Jones
- Devin Booker
- Ryan Dunn
- Kevin Durant
- Nick Richards
Jones has been quiet in January so far - shooting just over 29% from three-point range with only one game in double figures in the scoring department. The starting point will look to bounce back today in what could be a favorable matchup against Darius Garland.
Booker, on the other hand, has been a completely different player this month - to the tune of 28.9 PPG on superb efficiency - if the 10th-year guard keeps this up, he could be in play for another All-Star berth.
Dunn has been phenomenal this month - shooting 39.4% from three-point range, continuing to be a major positive for the Suns' defense, and adding a jolt of energy to a unit that sorely needed it. The rookie out of Virginia will be given a difficult defensive assignment today - let's see how it is handled.
Nick Richards' 20-point double double in his debut for the franchise sees him net a starting spot already.
Suns-Cavs is set to tip-off shortly after 1:30 PM Arizona time this afternoon.