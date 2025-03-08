Inside The Suns

Suns Reveal Starters vs Nuggets

A key player returns to the Phoenix lineup tonight.

Kevin Hicks

Mar 4, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots against LA Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (10) during the second half at PHX Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots against LA Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (10) during the second half at PHX Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHOENIX -- Tonight is yet another crucial contest for the 2024-25 Phoenix Suns - who potentially found new life on Tuesday night with another key victory.

The Suns now sit at 29-33 - and every game becomes more crucial as they look to make a run to the play-in tournament that is set to be held just five weeks from now.

The Denver Nuggets are the next challenge in the path to salvage what appeared to be a lost season just days ago - fortunately the Suns will have their full array of starters at the disposal of head coach Mike Budenholzer tonight.

The unit that will start the game tonight:

  • Bradley Beal
  • Devin Booker
  • Kevin Durant
  • Bol Bol
  • Nick Richards

Beal returns tonight after missing the second half of Tuesday night's game with a flare up of previous tightness in his calf.

Booker put together a playmaking clinic in the previous game - with four assists in the final quarter. He will look to continue the streak of being an efficient offensive hub in a favorable matchup tonight.

Durant bounced back from a rough first half with a complete takeover in the scoring department in the victory Tuesday - finishing with 34 points and clearly having the upper hand on Kawhi Leonard.

Bol and Richards will both be potentially tasked with containing Nikola Jokic - the pair will have a much simpler time if the Nuggets' star center is unable to go.

Suns-Nuggets is set to tip-off shortly after 8 P.M. local time - the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and locally on Arizona's Family

Published
Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Home/News