Suns Reveal Starters vs Nuggets
PHOENIX -- Tonight is yet another crucial contest for the 2024-25 Phoenix Suns - who potentially found new life on Tuesday night with another key victory.
The Suns now sit at 29-33 - and every game becomes more crucial as they look to make a run to the play-in tournament that is set to be held just five weeks from now.
The Denver Nuggets are the next challenge in the path to salvage what appeared to be a lost season just days ago - fortunately the Suns will have their full array of starters at the disposal of head coach Mike Budenholzer tonight.
The unit that will start the game tonight:
- Bradley Beal
- Devin Booker
- Kevin Durant
- Bol Bol
- Nick Richards
Beal returns tonight after missing the second half of Tuesday night's game with a flare up of previous tightness in his calf.
Booker put together a playmaking clinic in the previous game - with four assists in the final quarter. He will look to continue the streak of being an efficient offensive hub in a favorable matchup tonight.
Durant bounced back from a rough first half with a complete takeover in the scoring department in the victory Tuesday - finishing with 34 points and clearly having the upper hand on Kawhi Leonard.
Bol and Richards will both be potentially tasked with containing Nikola Jokic - the pair will have a much simpler time if the Nuggets' star center is unable to go.
Suns-Nuggets is set to tip-off shortly after 8 P.M. local time - the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and locally on Arizona's Family