Suns Reveal Starters for NBA Cup Finale
PHOENIX -- Ahead of their NBA Cup group stage finale against the San Antonio Spurs, the Phoenix Suns have revealed their following lineup against the San Antonio Spurs:
Tyus Jones
Bradley Beal
Devin Booker
Kevin Durant
Oso Ighodaro
The Suns are without Jusuf Nurkic tonight due to a quad injury. Phoenix did list Bradley Beal as probable last night with his calf strain but the star guard was upgraded to available earlier today.
The Suns are winners of their last two-of-three heading into tonight's 7:00 PM tip against former point guard Chris Paul and San Antonio. This is their first meeting of the season, with their next coming on the second-to-last game of the regular season down the road in April.
Jones continues to be one of the league's best free agent signings, as his availability (he's played all 19 games) and 6.5 assist to turnover ratio has been a huge boost to the Suns, on top of his scoring when needed.
Beal returns from a one-game absence, though he's missed eight games on the season thus far. He's scored at least 23 points in his list three-of-four games.
After a rough 17-point outing against the Magic on Nov. 17, Booker's found his scoring with performances of 33, 26, 31 and 27 the last four games, all shooting 40% or better from the field. He'll again be another strong proponent for a Suns victory.
Durant's 26.8 points per night leads the team, and the Slim Reaper has been incredibly efficient on 53.2% shooting. Turnovers do continue to be a problem as he's had 10 combined turnovers the last two nights.
Rather than Mason Plumlee's fifth start in the absence of Nurkic (in three of his prior four starts, he's grabbed at least 11 rebounds) the Suns are rolling with the rookie in Ighodaro.