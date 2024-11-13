Suns Reveal Starters for NBA Cup Opener
The Phoenix Suns will utilize the following starting lineup in NBA Cup action against the Utah Jazz:
Tyus Jones
Devin Booker
Bradley Beal
Ryan Dunn
Mason Plumlee
Starting center Jusuf Nurkic was confirmed to be out ahead of game time while Kevin Durant is still sidelined with a calf strain.
The Suns are hoping to rebound from an overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, which gave them their second loss of the season. Meanwhile, the Jazz are just 2-7 on the year and have struggled mightily during their current six-game losing streak.
Jones has been a savior of sorts for Phoenix's offense since arriving in free agency, as his ability to command the Suns' offense while limiting turnovers has been a crucial key to the team's initial success out of the gates.
Jones is coming off a season-high 22 points on Sunday.
Beal was removed from Phoenix's injury report after dealing with an elbow sprain throughout the last few games on the schedule - though a knee injury suffered over the weekend potentially was going to keep him out.
At Tuesday shootaround, he told The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin he woke up feeling better than normal.
"Woke up feeling a lot better than expected," Beal said after Tuesday's morning shootaround. "That was a blessing. Nothing structurally wrong. Probably just a bad contusion."
Beal continued by saying, "We dodged a bullet for sure. Any other sport, you're done for. I'm just happy that we've got a good staff, help me work on my body on a daily. I put myself in those weird positions to where I'm able to get out of it. Thankfully it's not more than just a bone bruise, maybe a contusion."
Beal - like Jones - is also coming off a season-high scoring performance on Sunday with 28 points. He's scored at least 15 points in all but one game this year.
Booker was previously dealing with an illness, though that hasn't kept him out of any action. He's one of three Suns to have started all ten games leading into tonight, joining Jones and Nurkic. He'll look to find some consistency after scoring 13 points in the last two of four games.
Dunn has been incredibly impressive in his rookie season thus far, as the Suns have relied on him more and more through the early stages of the year. His defense has been on par with what the organization had hoped while his three-point shooting (36%) has been a pleasant surprise.
Plumlee has played in all ten games this season, though this will be his first start with the Suns. He did collect six points, 11 rebounds and six assists on Sunday in relief of Nurkic.
Tip between the Suns and Jazz will be just past 7:00 PM Phoenix time.