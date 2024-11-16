Suns Reveal Starters vs Thunder
PHOENIX -- Tonight is a massive game for the Phoenix Suns - in multiple ways.
First, the Suns can take over lead position in the Western Conference with a victory over the 10-2 Oklahoma City Thunder, while also moving to 2-0 in NBA Cup play and avoiding the first losing streak of the season.
Those endeavors will come with challenges - as star F Kevin Durant will miss a 4th consecutive game tonight due to a calf strain while Bradley Beal will miss a second consecutive game as well.
With that in mind, Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer has been tasked with trying to form the optimal starting five around only one member of the big three.
This is what Budenholzer opted to go with
- Tyus Jones
- Devin Booker
- Josh Okogie
- Ryan Dunn
- Jusuf Nurkic
Nurkic and Grayson Allen both were listed as questionable going into the day. Nurkic was confirmed to be available pre-game while Allen is out.
Dunn is looking to bounce back from one of the worst showings of his rookie season to this point - he will be counted on to shadow Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and perhaps even Jalen Williams while also being expected to knock down spot-up three-point looks.
Royce O'Neale is almost always going to be under consideration to start when the opportunity presents itself, but past comments from Budenholzer make it seem like both sides are more comfortable with the consistent role off of the bench.
That proved to be true for the starting lineup as Josh Okogie gets the nod tonight.
OKC head coach Mark Daigneault opted for a supremely small starting five of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, and Isiah Joe - with the thought of this lineup being too athletic for the five Phoenix is rolling out presumably in mind.
Suns-Thunder is set to tip off shortly after 6 P.M. Arizona time tonight.