Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Mavericks

This is the second consecutive game that Phoenix will be utilizing this lineup.

Kevin Hicks

Dec 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts after making a basket against the Denver Nuggets during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are looking to move 16-14 on the season tonight against the Dallas Mavericks - who will be without superstar G Luka Doncic.

The Suns are also set to be short-handed, with Devin Booker being ruled out for a third consecutive game.

Despite this, head coach Mike Budenholzer potentially cracked the code in terms of what works in games that Booker is absent in - that code could be going back to playing Royce O'Neale off the bench.

The starting five Budenholzer is rolling out tonight:

  • Tyus Jones
  • Bradley Beal
  • Ryan Dunn
  • Kevin Durant
  • Jusuf Nurkic

Jones is set to continue being one of two Suns to appear in all 30 contests this season - along with O'Neale - and is looking to reach double digit scoring figures for the 9th time in December.

Beal is coming off of one of his better showings of the season on Christmas - with a 27 point output in the victory over Denver.

Dunn will be receiving his second consecutive start - the rookie looks much more comfortable in the starting role compared to coming off of the bench.

Durant continues to build both an All-NBA and MVP case since returning from a mild ankle sprain - and will seek to outduel his former teammate Kyrie Irving.

Nurkic has been a recent topic in trade discussions, but did put up a 13-rebound, 6-assist effort in the last game.

Suns-Mavs is set to tip off shortly after 7 P.M. local time tonight.

