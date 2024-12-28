Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Mavericks
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are looking to move 16-14 on the season tonight against the Dallas Mavericks - who will be without superstar G Luka Doncic.
The Suns are also set to be short-handed, with Devin Booker being ruled out for a third consecutive game.
Despite this, head coach Mike Budenholzer potentially cracked the code in terms of what works in games that Booker is absent in - that code could be going back to playing Royce O'Neale off the bench.
The starting five Budenholzer is rolling out tonight:
- Tyus Jones
- Bradley Beal
- Ryan Dunn
- Kevin Durant
- Jusuf Nurkic
Jones is set to continue being one of two Suns to appear in all 30 contests this season - along with O'Neale - and is looking to reach double digit scoring figures for the 9th time in December.
Beal is coming off of one of his better showings of the season on Christmas - with a 27 point output in the victory over Denver.
Dunn will be receiving his second consecutive start - the rookie looks much more comfortable in the starting role compared to coming off of the bench.
Durant continues to build both an All-NBA and MVP case since returning from a mild ankle sprain - and will seek to outduel his former teammate Kyrie Irving.
Nurkic has been a recent topic in trade discussions, but did put up a 13-rebound, 6-assist effort in the last game.
Suns-Mavs is set to tip off shortly after 7 P.M. local time tonight.