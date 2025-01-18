Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Pistons
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are moving forward through their road trip - after splitting the first two games of the week-plus long trek.
Today, they are taking on the Detroit Pistons - who sit at 21-20 and are looking to make the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade.
This matchup is sure to look similar to the previous battle between the two squads - one that the Pistons decidedly won by a score of 133-125.
One thing that won't be similar is that the starting five for the Suns will look quite different this time around.
The Suns are nearly two weeks into the new lineup experiment - and head coach Mike Budenholzer is continuing to go with the group that has helped contribute to a resurgence of sorts in the Valley.
The group to start the game:
- Tyus Jones
- Devin Booker
- Ryan Dunn
- Kevin Durant
- Mason Plumlee
Jones has only missed one game/start to this point - and he will be tasked with helping organize a potent Phoenix offense in what should be a favorable matchup.
Booker has returned to typical form this month, averaging 28.1 PPG and 7.9 APG on strong efficiency in eight appearances this month. He will look to continue a push to make the All-Star game today and over the remainder of the month.
Dunn is coming off of perhaps the best game of his young career - where he put up a career-high 18 points while also bringing his signature defensive disruption to the table.
Plumlee will continue to get starts as well - at least for now, but keep an eye on Nick Richards to take over the role in the coming weeks.
Suns-Pistons is set to tip-off shortly after 2 P.M. AZ time this afternoon.