Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Pacers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are back in action after three days off tonight against the Indiana Pacers.
The three days off afforded enough time for star G Bradley Beal to return from knee swelling - and head coach Mike Budenholzer opted to return to the starting unit that was seen at the start of the season.
- Tyus Jones
- Devin Booker
- Bradley Beal
- Kevin Durant
- Jusuf Nurkic
Jones will look to ride the momentum that he has built through the first two weeks of the month - to the tune of 16.8 PPG/5.8 APG on 56.8% from behind the arc.
Booker will look to continue the same - as the 4-time All-Star is coming off of two consecutive strong performances against Portland and the Utah Jazz.
Beal will return to the lineup after being absent for the last three games. With that, the red-hot Royce O'Neale will figure back into the bench rotation.
Durant is looking to bounce back from a rare inefficient game from the field - where he went 9-23 against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.
Nurkic has been as solid as can be since returning from an upper-leg contusion, but Mason Plumlee and Oso Ighodaro will continue to look to figure into coach Budenholzer's rotation.
Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle started Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, University of Arizona product Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner in a game that could very well become a track meet.
Suns-Pacers is set to tip off shortly after 7 P.M. local time tonight.