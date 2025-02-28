Inside The Suns

Suns Reveal New Starting Lineup vs Pelicans

The Suns are using yet another different starting lineup vs New Orleans tonight.

Feb 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol (11) reacts during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 Phoenix Suns season is quickly falling apart.

Phoenix sits at just 27-31 and in 11th place in the Western Conference - with the most difficult remaining schedule in the NBA.

Tonight is another opportunity to get back on track against the 15-43 New Orleans Pelicans - with two consecutive games against them, beginning tonight.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer had to finalize a starting group to combat a squad that possesses quality talent such as Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III despite a having majorly disappointing record.

The opening group for tonight:

  • Tyus Jones
  • Devin Booker
  • Kevin Durant
  • Bol Bol
  • Nick Richards

Bradley Beal was a late addition to the injury report earlier in the day with calf tightness - it eventually lead to the former All-Star being ruled out after having three high-level games in a row.

In comes Jones - who will return to the starting lineup for the first time in a week.

Booker will look to rebound from fouling out in the fourth quarter of the game on Tuesday night - a game in which he posted 28 points and 10 assists.

Durant will be honored tonight for reaching 30,000 career points on the road trip - he will also look to bounce back from two of his least efficient scoring performances of the season in what is a favorable matchup.

Bol has been an absolute revelation for Phoenix since he began to receive substantial playing time three weeks ago - the talented big man looks to be a potential building block moving forward, and can continue to prove that over the rest of the season.

Richards has been a solid addition for the Suns since being acquired in mid-December, and will be tasked with trying to hold up against Williamson after fouling out of Tuesday's game.

Suns-Pelicans is set to tip-off shortly after 7 P.M. local time.

