Suns Reveal New Starting Lineup vs Pelicans
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 Phoenix Suns season is quickly falling apart.
Phoenix sits at just 27-31 and in 11th place in the Western Conference - with the most difficult remaining schedule in the NBA.
Tonight is another opportunity to get back on track against the 15-43 New Orleans Pelicans - with two consecutive games against them, beginning tonight.
Head coach Mike Budenholzer had to finalize a starting group to combat a squad that possesses quality talent such as Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III despite a having majorly disappointing record.
The opening group for tonight:
- Tyus Jones
- Devin Booker
- Kevin Durant
- Bol Bol
- Nick Richards
Bradley Beal was a late addition to the injury report earlier in the day with calf tightness - it eventually lead to the former All-Star being ruled out after having three high-level games in a row.
In comes Jones - who will return to the starting lineup for the first time in a week.
Booker will look to rebound from fouling out in the fourth quarter of the game on Tuesday night - a game in which he posted 28 points and 10 assists.
Durant will be honored tonight for reaching 30,000 career points on the road trip - he will also look to bounce back from two of his least efficient scoring performances of the season in what is a favorable matchup.
Bol has been an absolute revelation for Phoenix since he began to receive substantial playing time three weeks ago - the talented big man looks to be a potential building block moving forward, and can continue to prove that over the rest of the season.
Richards has been a solid addition for the Suns since being acquired in mid-December, and will be tasked with trying to hold up against Williamson after fouling out of Tuesday's game.
Suns-Pelicans is set to tip-off shortly after 7 P.M. local time.