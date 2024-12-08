Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Magic
PHOENIX -- Today will mark the third consecutive game without Kevin Durant and the fourth without Jusuf Nurkic in the starting unit for the Phoenix Suns after suffering unfortunate injuries within the last week.
Head coach Mike Budenholzer has been tasked with the difficult decision of curating a suitable starting lineup sans one of the best players in the world - and it has been quite difficult to navigate life without Durant.
Budenholzer could have opted to go with a different starting lineup combination to combat the Orlando Magic today, but the first-year head man ultimately went with the same group we've seen since Thursday.
- Tyus Jones
- Devin Booker
- Bradley Beal
- Royce O'Neale
- Mason Plumlee
The Suns' struggles have had little to nothing to do with Jones - the starting PG has averaged 14 PPG on 42.1% from three-point range this month. Jones has been a steadying hand within the offense and is looking every part of a starting player in the league.
Booker and Beal haven't gelled as well as one would have expected this season - particularly as of late. The Suns have an astoundingly low 108.9 offensive rating when the two share the floor together this season, and the Magic defense poses a huge challenge to this duo even if they are short-handed.
O'Neale has played some of the best basketball of his career this season and will be counted on to continue serving as a reliable stationary shooter and versatile defensive presence. Plumlee has been solid on both sides of the ball, but it feels like Oso Ighodaro could give this lineup a jolt similar to what was seen in Tuesday's victory over the San Antonio Spurs.
Suns-Magic is set for tip-off shortly after 4:30 PM Arizona time this afternoon.