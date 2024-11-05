Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Sixers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are in pursuit of a conspicuously strong 6-1 mark to begin the season tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Suns are coming off of a tight 103-97 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in a contest that exhibited exhilarating highs and showcased puzzling lows (Bradley Beal was also inactive with an elbow sprain).
The Suns will also likely see a rejuvenated Philly squad - as star forward Paul George announced that he will officially make his debut for the franchise tonight. The ushering in of George should provide a boost for a squad that started the season 1-4 and are still without superstar center Joel Embiid.
Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer went with the typical starting five to go against what should be a potent 76ers offense after Beal was confirmed to be available shortly prior to tip-off.
The five to start the night:
- Tyus Jones
- Devin Booker
- Bradley Beal
- Kevin Durant
- Jusuf Nurkic
Booker is set to have a strong night - coming off of his 10th career player of the week honor and boasting a career scoring average of 28.9 PPG against Philadelphia - while Jusuf Nurkic could have a prime opportunity for another strong outing being pitted against Sixers starting C Andre Drummond - who is fresh off of a 4-turnover, 1-7 from the field showing in his last game.
Watch out for Ryan Dunn off of the bench in this one as well - he could figure to be the primary figure to counteract Philly's assortment of great athletes such as Kelly Oubre Jr. and Guerschon Yabusele.
Tip off is set for just past 8:15 PM local time.