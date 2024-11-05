Inside The Suns

Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Sixers

Coach Mike Budenholzer will go with the usual group to start the game tonight

Nov 2, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones (21) attempts a three point shot as center Jusuf Nurkić (20) sets a pick on Portland Trail Blazers guard-forward Rayan Rupert (21) in the second half during a game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are in pursuit of a conspicuously strong 6-1 mark to begin the season tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Suns are coming off of a tight 103-97 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in a contest that exhibited exhilarating highs and showcased puzzling lows (Bradley Beal was also inactive with an elbow sprain).

The Suns will also likely see a rejuvenated Philly squad - as star forward Paul George announced that he will officially make his debut for the franchise tonight. The ushering in of George should provide a boost for a squad that started the season 1-4 and are still without superstar center Joel Embiid.

Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer went with the typical starting five to go against what should be a potent 76ers offense after Beal was confirmed to be available shortly prior to tip-off.

The five to start the night:

  • Tyus Jones
  • Devin Booker
  • Bradley Beal
  • Kevin Durant
  • Jusuf Nurkic

Booker is set to have a strong night - coming off of his 10th career player of the week honor and boasting a career scoring average of 28.9 PPG against Philadelphia - while Jusuf Nurkic could have a prime opportunity for another strong outing being pitted against Sixers starting C Andre Drummond - who is fresh off of a 4-turnover, 1-7 from the field showing in his last game.

Watch out for Ryan Dunn off of the bench in this one as well - he could figure to be the primary figure to counteract Philly's assortment of great athletes such as Kelly Oubre Jr. and Guerschon Yabusele.

Tip off is set for just past 8:15 PM local time.

