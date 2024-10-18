Suns Reveal Starting Lineup for Preseason Finale
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and first-year head coach Mike Budenholzer had a clear lineup in mind when Tyus Jones was signed in late July.
That lineup is now a reality.
The team announced that Jones will start alongside Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, and Jusuf Nurkic in tonight's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Nurkic had previously missed the first four games of action during the ramp up to regular season play with a finger injury, while Booker had missed the last two games while nursing ankle soreness. Durant and Beal were out during Sunday night's victory over the Denver Nuggets for rest.
While it was a breath of fresh air to see role players such as Ryan Dunn, Monte Morris, and Royce O'Neale impress with extended minutes, the ultimate most important thing relating to the team currently is getting as many reps as possible with the new PG next to the remainder of the starting five.
The unit last year that featured Grayson Allen had moments of brilliance, but fell flat when it mattered. The addition of Jones is not only expected to be key in getting more out of Nurkic, but it will also increase the depth of the team by pushing Allen to a sixth-man role.
The Suns open up regular season play next Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers in what will be the first regular season game played in the new Intuit Dome. The Suns will then make their 2024-25 home debut on October 26 against the Dallas Mavericks.
More Phoenix Suns News
Kevin Durant Voted Top Ten NBA Player | Suns Got Major Steal in Rookie | Preview: Suns Conclude Preseason vs Lakers | Devin Booker's Status vs Lakers revealed |