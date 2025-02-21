Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Spurs
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are set to usher in the second half of the 2024-25 season tonight against the San Antonio Spurs.
The Suns currently sit at 26-28 - but were gifted a very favorable schedule coming out of the All-Star break. That starts tonight against a short-handed Spurs squad.
Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer opted to go with a starting lineup that has been seen seldom this season - and ultimately pushed a rising rookie back to the bench once again.
- Tyus Jones
- Devin Booker
- Royce O'Neale
- Kevin Durant
- Nick Richards
Jones will continue to start - as has been the case since the first game of the season. This is despite the growing sentiment from fans that Budenholzer should try something new with the starting group.
Booker is coming off of over a week off following missing the loss to the Houston Rockets last Wednesday - and will seek to carry his recent All-NBA level play into the final 28 games.
Durant is coming off of playing in his 15th All-Star game, and is set to make an official return to the University of Texas campus - where he played at for one season.
O'Neale will receive another start tonight over the rising rookie Ryan Dunn and recently surging Bol Bol. O'Neale's role has been in flux over recent weeks, but he will get the nod tonight.
Richards has started all but one game as a member of the Suns after joining via trade just over a month ago. The center will not have the challenge of facing Victor Wembanyama tonight - as the Spurs star was ruled out for the season earlier today.
Suns-Spurs is set to tip-off shortly after 7:30 local time.