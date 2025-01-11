Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Jazz
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns basketball is back after one off day.
The Suns are set to play game one of a back-to-back at home today against the Utah Jazz after defeating the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night - the victory looks to become a springboard for the struggling team to gain some footing in a crowded standing arrangement in the Western Conference.
The Jazz are coming into the game with a 9-27 record while also being short-handed, with Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, and Keyonte George all being ruled out ahead of this meeting.
The Suns will look to take advantage of this matchup - but it will be easier said than done after dropping a game against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.
Despite that loss, the new starting five that has been ushered in look to be rapidly gaining chemistry - here is the five that coach Mike Budenholzer went with to begin the contest.
- Tyus Jones
- Devin Booker
- Ryan Dunn
- Kevin Durant
- Mason Plumlee
Jones will start his 36th game of the year this season - and is coming off of what has by far been his strongest showing this month on Thursday against the Hawks.
Booker has been a revelation for the Suns as a playmaker as of late. The All-Star is averaging 10.3 APG this month despite some continued struggles from the floor.
Dunn and Plumlee are both starting their third games of the week after being inserted as regulars into the starting five to start this week.
Suns-Jazz is set to tip-off shortly after 3 P.M. Arizona time.