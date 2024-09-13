Suns Rival Could Add Star Heat Forward
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns could be facing even stiffer competition in the Pacific Division - and in the grand scheme - the entire Western Conference moving forward - if this rumor does come to fruition.
Sam Amick of The Athletic certainly believes there is credence behind the idea of current Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler joining forces with Steph Curry on the Golden State Warriors in the near future.
“Jimmy Butler's going to be a free agent next summer. Didn't get an extension- Amick on rumors surrounding Butler
done. The Warriors have interest there and probably made a couple calls [to Miami] this summer.”
This potential move could send seismic waves through the NBA world, as Butler and Curry would make for one of the most talented duos in the league from day one - despite each being on the tail-end of their primes.
Butler has been one of the best two-way players for nearly a decade now - even leading the Heat to a pair of NBA Finals appearances as the first surefire franchise player after LeBron James left.
Curry is also obviously one of the most devastating players in league history - and is still in his prime, even at 36 years of age.
A Butler move to Golden State would simply boost the Warriors up at least a tier in the landscape of the West - especially if the franchise wouldn't have to sacrifice a significant amount of their war chest to acquire the services of the future hall of fame forward.
This could bode poorly for the Suns, but on the flip side - it is an equally ambitious endeavor for Golden State - as both stars are well into their 30's as previously mentioned.
If this were to materialize, it likely wouldn't be until next summer, so the Suns should feel comfortable about finishing ahead of the Warriors yet again in 2024-25