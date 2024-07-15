Suns' Rival Targeting All-Star Forward
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns could soon be seeing another star player on more occasions this season.
The Golden State Warriors have reportedly been one of the mainstays in the sweepstakes for Utah Jazz star F Lauri Markkanen, and according to Shams Charania of The Athletic - the interest is very real.
"The Golden State Warriors have been the most engaged team for Markkanen in recent weeks, as league sources tell The Athletic they have discussed a proposal around Moses Moody, multiple first-round picks, multiple pick swaps and multiple second-round picks," Charania said.
"The Jazz, however, have asked for the bulk of young talent and capital the Warriors possess, including Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, along with picks, which has been a non-starter thus far for Golden State, league sources said."
Golden State is attempting to maximize the remainder of Steph Curry's prime, but top Utah executive Danny Ainge has a prolonged tack record of getting the most out of trades and that could very well scare teams away.
What would it mean for the Suns if the Warriors actually made the trade?
Markkanen is a phenomenal player and would fit seamlessly next to Curry, but the Warriors would be sacrificing the vast majority of its future with such a trade. It likely wouldn't be enough to bolster the Warriors into the current upper-echelon of the Western Conference either, much less catapulting them over the Suns.
While it would be frustrating to face a true spaced-out Warriors' offense four times a season, it doesn't feel like a Markkanen add would be enough to close the gap that currently exists between the two teams despite the obvious efforts to bolster depth.
It would also be at the peril of long-term team building, as Trayce Jackson-Davis is the only prospect that would be spared here.
It's unlikely the Warriors would relent to giving away that much, but it certainly is interesting to entertain what ramifications this could have for the Suns both now and moving forward.