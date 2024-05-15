Suns Rivals Could Lose Paul George
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns could see less of Paul George after the summer, if Bleacher Report's predictions for the upcoming free agency period come to fruition.
George - who has a player option with the Los Angeles Clippers this summer worth $48.7 million (per Spotrac) - is projected to leave town and join the Philadelphia 76ers.
"Though there's been much hand-wringing about George and the Clips failing to come to terms, it's hard to imagine L.A. letting him get away, with a new arena to open next season," wrote Greg Swartz.
"Well, imagine it. Because it's going to happen.
"George cannot be confident in Leonard staying healthy for a full regular season and playoffs, mainly because it's never happened since they teamed up in 2019. Take a moment to digest the fact that in this hypothetical, George is choosing the health record of Joel Embiid, who's never played more than 68 games in a season, over Leonard's. If that doesn't illustrate Kawhi's chronic unavailability, nothing will."
The Clippers have gambled and ultimately failed on the status of their stars leading them to victory, a tale the Suns learned the hard way this year with their own trio of prominent players.
Los Angeles has gone on record to say they'd like to keep the crew together long-term, as James Harden is a restricted free agent this summer (though they have his Bird rights). The Clippers also look to extend head coach Ty Lue's contract past the 2024-25 season.
Devin Booker certainly wouldn't mind George exiting the division given the tension between the two stars.