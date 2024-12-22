Suns Roll Out New Starting Lineup vs Pistons
PHOENIX -- Unfortunate circumstances have left the Phoenix Suns (14-12) once again scrambling to find a five-man lineup that can gel together and be consistently productive on both ends.
Star G Devin Booker was previously ruled out for tonight's duel with the Detroit Pistons after leaving the loss against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night midway through the third quarter.
With that, head coach Mike Budenholzer had to find a replacement in the starting five once again - and the answer to that equation ended up being fairly straightforward.
The five that are ushering in the action against the Detroit:
- Tyus Jones
- Bradley Beal
- Royce O'Neale
- Kevin Durant
- Jusuf Nurkic
Much more responsibility will be placed on Jones and O'Neale once again in Booker's absence - O'Neale will receive his eighth start this season, while Jones will continue his streak of playing every single game so far.
Beal will also be asked to take more of an on-ball role - both to supplement the offense in the absence of the 4-time All-Star and to take stress off of Durant, who is getting back into the swing of things following missing some time due to an ankle sprain.
Nurkic could truly be an X-factor tonight - as the Pistons are very thin on the back-line behind starting C Jalen Duren. This very well could shake out to be a contest in which a physical outing from Nurkic sets the tone for the rest of the team.
Suns-Pistons is set to tip off shortly after 7 P.M. tonight.