Suns Rookies NBA 2K25 Ratings Revealed
PHOENIX -- One sign that the NBA season is upon us (other than the full 2024-25 schedule release) is the incremental rollout of the annual NBA 2K video game - and the Phoenix Suns were well represented in the recent ratings reveal for incoming rookies.
Ryan Dunn, the 28th overall pick in the draft, was included in the 5th tier of rookies with an initial rating of 70, while Oso Ighodaro came in the seventh tier at 68 overall.
Dunn is nearly universally acclaimed for his defensive prowess, even being called the best defender in the draft by some - but his offensive limitations lead to a slide to the end of the first round in June.
Ighodaro was considered one of the sleepers in the draft - his passing ability, athleticism, and ability to alter shots at the rim make him a clear succession plan at center if things go according to plan.
Jalen Bridges failed to appear in the reveal - but his ability to knock down spot-up threes and defend the perimeter raised eyebrows during Summer League play in Las Vegas - he could figure in future plans as well.
Neither of the rookies are expected to factor into the full-time rotation for the upcoming season, but this is also the first time in several years that Phoenix has had definite malleable talent moving forward.
It will remain to be seen, but the pair of rookies could spend quite a bit of time with the Suns' G-League affiliate in the Valley Suns as well.