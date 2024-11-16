Suns Rule Star Out vs Timberwolves
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have provided the following injury updates ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves:
OUT - Bradley Beal (calf)
QUESTIONABLE - Grayson Allen (game-time decision)
Kevin Durant remains out with a calf strain and will miss at least the next week.
The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin also says Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) participated in practice.
The Suns are just 9-4 on the season and have lost their last three-of-four matchups ahead of Sunday.
Phoenix has seen Beal battle an elbow sprain on top of a minor knee injury before the calf injury was suffered recently. Beal's will now have missed five games after Sunday.
Allen has missed the same amount of matchups as Beal, though he could potentially play in Minnesota as the Suns look to cap their four-game road trip.
He and Beal last played on Nov. 12 in the first game of their trip at Utah.
It's possible the Suns are being precautious as they host the New York Knicks the very next day on Monday back in Phoenix.
Nurkic has missed just one game thus far, and if he indeed takes the court again on Sunday, he'll look to improve on his 0-7 shooting performance in Friday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Friday was also just the second game in all of November where Nurkic didn't grab at least ten rebounds.
Minnesota themselves have struggled to a 7-6 start to the year. This will be the first meeting between the two sides since the Timberwolves swept Phoenix in the first round of postseason action last spring.
The game's set for a 1:30 PM Phoenix start time.