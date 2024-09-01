Suns Shooter Working on Being More Explosive
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns saw Grayson Allen emerge as one of the NBA's best three-point shooters last season.
Allen - acquired in a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks prior to the start of the 2023-24 season - topped the NBA with 46% shooting from behind the arc for the Suns. During a year where Phoenix saw their star trio in and out of the lineup due to injury, Allen's shooting often times kept them afloat.
Now, he's working on becoming a better overall player.
“I’ve got a strong base,” Allen said on the Duke Blue Planet podcast (h/t Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic).
“Now it’s moving more towards more speed and explosion, some plyometrics stuff. Moving the weight faster if it’s weighted. A lot of unweighted stuff. Working on some speed, power explosion. Trying to get back into that playing shape and be ready and in better shape. A little faster, a little stronger and be ready for October.”
Allen's play was rewarded with a four-year, $70 million contract prior to the playoffs starting. The Suns won 49 regular season games but were swept out of the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
“Getting in some of the explosive stuff to get ready to hit the court hard for training camp and preseason coming up and getting all the shots I feel I’m going to get in the season,” Allen said.
“Shots I got last season playing with these guys.”
There's hope more continuity with Phoenix's star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal will pay dividends, though new coach Mike Budenholzer and new starting point guard Tyus Jones should help mold the Suns in better ways for 2024-25.
Jones - a fellow Duke Blue Devil - said Allen helped recruit his services during his time in free agency this summer.
"G - that's my guy. We go way back," said Jones on Allen.
"Had some great conversations as well. I'm really looking forward to sharing the court with him again - both on and off the court with what he stands for, how he competes - he's the ultimate winner. He was definitely on board with me coming here, recruiting me as well and making me feel wanted."