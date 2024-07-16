Suns Show Improvement in Summer League
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns summer league squad fell short of grabbing their first win on Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas after falling to the Indiana Pacers in a tight contest that they spent much of the game ahead.
Head coach Vince Legarza went with the same starting lineup as the previous contest - Michael Devoe, Boo Buie, Ryan Dunn, David Roddy, and Oso Ighodaro.
The Suns had a much stronger first quarter showing this afternoon compared to game one, taking a 26-24 lead after 10 minutes.
Quinndary Weatherspoon and Oso Ighodaro were specific standouts in the first frame, showing great energy, assertiveness, and shot making.
Ighodaro showed ability as a rim runner, while also dishing out two assists and grabbing two steals. Weahterspoon got to the line for six attempts en route to 10 points.
The Suns continued the momentum into the second quarter, going on a 7-0 run in the first minute of the quarter.
Phoenix rode that momentum to a 54-44 lead at the half, behind more quality play from Weatherspoon and Ighodaro.
Standout performances from the first half are below.
Ighodaro: 8 PTS, 3 AST, 4 STL
Weatherspoon: 17 PTS, 2 STL
Devoe: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
Indiana took hold on momentum in the third quarter, outscoring Phoenix 29-18 in the quarter to take a 73-72 lead into the final 10 minutes of the game.
The Summer Suns unfortunately dropped the game by a score of 98-94, as Indiana's Jarace Walker took over the game late with an efficient scoring showcase.
David Roddy deserves mention for making marked improvements this game as well, to the tune of a 16 point, 12 rebound performance that likely helped cool some beliefs that his 15-man roster spot was in imminent danger.
The Suns are set to play the Oklahoma City Thunder tomorrow at 5:00 PM Arizona time. The game will be broadcast on NBATV.